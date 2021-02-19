ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
TSX flat as weak retail sales data weighs; set for weekly loss

  • Domestic retail sales fell 3.4% in December to $53.38 billion ($42.37 billion), the biggest monthly drop since April, as COVID-19 restrictions hit businesses, Statistics Canada said.
  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was flat at 18,274.68 and was set to record its worst week so far this month.
Reuters 19 Feb 2021

Canada's main stock index was flat on Friday as weak monthly retail sales offset positive earnings updates, while delays in coronavirus vaccine rollouts and weak jobs data weighed on weekly performance.

Domestic retail sales fell 3.4% in December to $53.38 billion ($42.37 billion), the biggest monthly drop since April, as COVID-19 restrictions hit businesses, Statistics Canada said.

At 9:47 a.m. ET (1447 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was flat at 18,274.68 and was set to record its worst week so far this month.

Also weighing on the index were forecasts that showed new variants of COVID-19 would increase the threat of a spring resurgence unless enhanced public health measures are maintained.

The energy sector climbed 0.2% even as US crude prices were down 0.8% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.4%.

The financials sector gained 0.1%. The industrials sector fell 0.2%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6% as gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,780 an ounce.

On the TSX, 115 issues were higher, while 96 issues declined for a 1.20-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 23.48 million shares traded.

Hudbay Minerals and auto supplier Magna International were among the top gainers on the index, adding 10% and 7%, respectively, after beating earnings estimates.

OceanaGold Corp fell 6.6%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Ritchie Bros Auctioneers , down 5.3%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Avalon Advanced Materials, up 12.1%; Supreme Cannabis Company , which was flat and SOperior Fertilizer Corp, down 25.0%.

The TSX posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 33 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with a total volume of 61.90 million shares.

