Maroc Telecom reports $674 million profit in 2020

  • The company said it will pay a dividend of 4.01 dirhams per share, totalling 3.5 billion dirhams, or a yield of 2.8%
  • Maroc Telecom said its customer base rose 8.1% to 73 million citing a growth of its African subsidiaries.
Reuters 19 Feb 2021

RABAT: Maroc Telecom, Morocco's largest telecoms operator, on Friday reported an adjusted profit of 6 billion dirhams ($674 million) in 2020, down 0.4%.

Revenue rose to 36.7 billion dirhams, up 0.7%, as an improvement of fixed broadband in Morocco offset a slowdown in mobile activities.

The company said it will pay a dividend of 4.01 dirhams per share, totalling 3.5 billion dirhams, or a yield of 2.8%.

Maroc Telecom said its customer base rose 8.1% to 73 million citing a growth of its African subsidiaries.

Last year, the company rebranded all its African branches into "Moov Africa."

It operates subsidiaries in Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Chad, Togo and the Central African Republic.

Maroc Telecom, which is listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, is 53% controlled by the UAE's Etisalat, with the Moroccan state owning 22%.

