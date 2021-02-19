Markets
Ukraine grain exports down 20.8pc so far this season
- Traders sold 13.31 million tonnes of wheat, 13.08 million tonnes of corn and 3.96 million tonnes of barley, the data showed.
- Ukraine is among global major grain exporters and sold about 57 million tonnes of grain to foreign buyers in the 2019/20 season.
19 Feb 2021
KYIV: Ukraine's grain exports have fallen 20.8% to 30.87 million tonnes this season, which runs from July 2020 to June 2021, economy ministry data showed on Friday.
Traders sold 13.31 million tonnes of wheat, 13.08 million tonnes of corn and 3.96 million tonnes of barley, the data showed.
Ukraine is among global major grain exporters and sold about 57 million tonnes of grain to foreign buyers in the 2019/20 season.
The government has said exports could decline to 45.4 million tonnes in 2020/21 because of a smaller harvest.
Rich nations stockpiling a billion more COVID-19 vaccine shots than needed: Report
Ukraine grain exports down 20.8pc so far this season
Russian Presidential Envoy calls on COAS Bajwa: ISPR
Two dead, eight injured as PTI, PMLN workers clash as Daska
Opposition plans to buy PTI lawmakers to get its Senators elected by opposing open ballot: PM
Pakistan reports 1,245 new coronavirus cases, 40 deaths in 24 hours
Taliban 'clearly' behind violence in Afghanistan: US
US seeks fallback Saudi bases in case of Iran tensions
Bitcoin goldrush sparks fears of speculative bubble
Pakistan calls upon India to bring perpetrators of Samjhauta Express blast to justice 'without further delay'
Govt-IPPs deals get NAB sanction
China confirms four died in June clash on India border
Read more stories
Comments