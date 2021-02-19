ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bayern's Tolisso out for months with 'serious' muscle injury

  • The injury could also cast a shadow over his participation at this year's European Championship starting in June.
  • He has already been operated (on). It is a serious muscle injury in his left thigh, a muscle tear. We were all shocked in training.
Reuters 19 Feb 2021

BERLIN: Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso will be out of action for at least three months after having surgery on Friday for a muscle injury he picked up in training, coach Hansi Flick said.

The France international was injured in training on Thursday while attempting to shoot on goal with no other player involved, and he is expected to miss most of the remainder of the season.

The injury could also cast a shadow over his participation at this year's European Championship starting in June.

"He has already been operated (on). It is a serious muscle injury in his left thigh, a muscle tear. We were all shocked in training," Flick told a news conference. "We estimate it (his absence) will be three months. I hope that he heals quickly."

"He was attempting to shoot in front of goal and then he hobbled off the pitch and was feeling sharp pain."

Tolisso's career has been ravaged by injuries and he missed several months late last season and again earlier in the current campaign with an ankle injury and muscle problems respectively.

"He had just got back into action. He needs his rhythm and was finding it now again. It is a pity," Flick said. "Now it's about looking ahead.

"We will support him in the coming weeks and months because he will need this. It is almost a tragedy if you look at his (injury) history."

The 26-year-old is the latest Bayern player sidelined after Thomas Mueller and Benjamin Pavard went into quarantine a few days ago after testing positive for COVID-19.

Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez only returned after their own positive coronavirus tests a few days ago.

Bayern, who travel to in-form Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday, are five points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig.

They visit Lazio in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg next week.

Bayern Munich muscle injury Corentin Tolisso

Bayern's Tolisso out for months with 'serious' muscle injury

Russian Presidential Envoy calls on COAS Bajwa: ISPR

Two dead, eight injured as PTI, PMLN workers clash as Daska

Opposition plans to buy PTI lawmakers to get its Senators elected by opposing open ballot: PM

Pakistan reports 1,245 new coronavirus cases, 40 deaths in 24 hours

Taliban 'clearly' behind violence in Afghanistan: US

US seeks fallback Saudi bases in case of Iran tensions

Bitcoin goldrush sparks fears of speculative bubble

Pakistan calls upon India to bring perpetrators of Samjhauta Express blast to justice 'without further delay'

Govt-IPPs deals get NAB sanction

China confirms four died in June clash on India border

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters