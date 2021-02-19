ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ghana expects first delivery of AstraZeneca vaccine shots

  • The country will spend around $3 for every two shots of vaccine and inoculate around 20 million people against the virus, according to the plan.
  • On the estimated cost, we are looking at...for every person getting two shots, that would cost nearly $3 per person fully vaccinated for the two doses.
Reuters 19 Feb 2021

DAKAR: Ghana is expecting a first delivery of just over 350,000 AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine shots by the end of next week, a plan presented by health officials on Friday showed.

The country will spend around $3 for every two shots of vaccine and inoculate around 20 million people against the virus, according to the plan.

Developing countries, such as Ghana, are competing with richer nations for supplies as they scramble to source vaccines and launch inoculation campaigns.

"On the estimated cost, we are looking at...for every person getting two shots, that would cost nearly $3 per person fully vaccinated for the two doses," Kwame Amponsa-Achiano of the Ghana Health Services told a news conference.

Achiano said Ghana will get some vaccines from the World Health Organization-backed COVAX scheme that would cover around 20 percent of its total population of over 30 million people.

The COVAX programme, which aims to secure vaccines for developing nations, is co-led by the GAVI, the World Health Organization, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the United Nations Children's Fund.

Achiano said Ghana has identified other potential sources of vaccines through bilateral and multilateral deals, including the African Union, the African medicines supply platform, the Tony Blair Foundation, and Ghana Private Sector Fund.

He did not specify how many doses Ghana will get from each supply channel.

Coronavirus Vaccine AstraZeneca vaccine Ghana economy AstraZeneca vaccine shots

Ghana expects first delivery of AstraZeneca vaccine shots

Russian Presidential Envoy calls on COAS Bajwa: ISPR

Two dead, eight injured as PTI, PMLN workers clash as Daska

Opposition plans to buy PTI lawmakers to get its Senators elected by opposing open ballot: PM

Pakistan reports 1,245 new coronavirus cases, 40 deaths in 24 hours

Taliban 'clearly' behind violence in Afghanistan: US

US seeks fallback Saudi bases in case of Iran tensions

Bitcoin goldrush sparks fears of speculative bubble

Pakistan calls upon India to bring perpetrators of Samjhauta Express blast to justice 'without further delay'

Govt-IPPs deals get NAB sanction

China confirms four died in June clash on India border

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters