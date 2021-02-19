Markets
Tunisia buys soft wheat, durum wheat and feed barley in tender
HAMBURG: Tunisia's state grains agency has purchased soft wheat, durum and animal feed barley in an international tender which closed on Friday, European traders said.
Tonnage bought was initially unclear but thought to be close to the tender volume of around 100,000 tonnes of soft wheat, 92,000 tonnes of durum wheat and 100,000 tonnes of barley.
Lowest price for the soft wheat was initially estimated at about $285.43 a tonne c&f. Lowest price for the durum was estimated at $384.60 a tonne c&f.
Shipment of all grains was sought between March 15 and April 25, depending on the supplying origin.
Tunisia buys soft wheat, durum wheat and feed barley in tender
