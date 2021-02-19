ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St set for higher open as tech finds respite at end of torrid week

  • Tech-related stocks edge higher.
  • Uber falls after losing UK case on worker rights.
  • Futures up: Dow 0.26%, S&P 0.41%, Nasdaq 0.59%.
Reuters 19 Feb 2021

US stock indexes were set to open higher on Friday, as technology-related stocks rose after being sold off for most parts of the week, while investors awaited a reading on monthly business activity data.

Shares in Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp and Facebook Inc rose between 0.5% and 1.0%, after being subjected to selling pressure in the previous few sessions.

"What we saw (this week) represents a market that is tired and may not do very much. So we are headed for some sort of a pullback, but I don't think we're there just yet," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

"Investors are not really pulling out of the market, but they are becoming more cautious. It already has factored in another good positive earnings season."

Concerns over higher stock market valuations and a potential snag in inoculation efforts have led to fears of a short-term pullback in equities.

BofA expects a more than 10% pullback in stocks, which are trading at more than 22 times 12-month forward earnings, the most expensive since the dotcom bubble of the late 1990s.

The Dow Jones index was nearly flat for the week, while the benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq were tracking their first weekly declines this month.

Meanwhile, the IHS Markit's flash reading on manufacturing and services PMIs, due at 0945 a.m ET (1445 GMT), is expected to show factory activity drifted lower in February.

Strong earnings, progress in vaccination roll-outs and hopes of a $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package helped US stock indexes hit record highs at the start of the week.

At 8:25 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 83 points, or 0.26%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 16 points, or 0.41%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 80.25 points, or 0.59%.

Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc fell 1.8% after Britain's Supreme Court ruled on Friday that a group of Uber drivers are entitled to worker rights such as minimum wage.

Applied Materials Inc rose 5.5% after it forecast second-quarter revenue above market expectations, as demand for its semiconductor manufacturing tools picked up during a global shortage of semiconductors.

Video-streaming device maker Roku Inc added 2% after it reported quarterly revenue above market expectations, thanks to an influx of cord-cutting subscribers dropping their cable packages for streaming services.

Apple Inc Microsoft Corp Tesla Inc US stock indexes

Wall St set for higher open as tech finds respite at end of torrid week

Russian Presidential Envoy calls on COAS Bajwa: ISPR

Two dead, eight injured as PTI, PMLN workers clash as Daska

Opposition plans to buy PTI lawmakers to get its Senators elected by opposing open ballot: PM

Pakistan reports 1,245 new coronavirus cases, 40 deaths in 24 hours

Taliban 'clearly' behind violence in Afghanistan: US

US seeks fallback Saudi bases in case of Iran tensions

Bitcoin goldrush sparks fears of speculative bubble

Pakistan calls upon India to bring perpetrators of Samjhauta Express blast to justice 'without further delay'

Govt-IPPs deals get NAB sanction

China confirms four died in June clash on India border

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters