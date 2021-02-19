ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
Colonial allocates Cycle 14 shipments on distillate Line 20

  • The company generally announces allocations when nominations, or requests, for space to ship petroleum products on its lines exceed its ability to meet the five-day lifting cycle.
  • The cycles are five-day periods when a sequence of all in-season products is pumped.
Reuters 19 Feb 2021

Colonial Pipeline Co is allocating space for Cycle 14 shipments on Line 20, which carries distillates from Atlanta to Nashville, Tennessee, the company said in a notice sent to shippers on Friday.

Committed information will be available on Feb. 22, the pipeline operator said.

The company generally announces allocations when nominations, or requests, for space to ship petroleum products on its lines exceed its ability to meet the five-day lifting cycle.

The cycles are five-day periods when a sequence of all in-season products is pumped.

Colonial pumps the same sequence of products every five days.

Colonial connects US Gulf Coast refineries with markets across the southern and eastern United States through more than 5,500 miles (8,850 km) of pipeline, delivering gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

