ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Swiss Re eyes 2021 recovery from pandemic fallout, declares dividend

  • First loss since financial crisis in 2008.
  • Proposes stable dividend.
  • CEO confident about 2021 recovery.
Reuters 19 Feb 2021

FRANKFURT: Swiss Re swung to a larger-than-expected annual loss on Friday, pressured by $3.9 billion in claims and reserves related to the coronavirus pandemic, but declared a dividend as the reinsurer expects a return to profit in 2021.

Swiss Re and its competitors have faced large claims from the pandemic, such as those for cancelled events, as well losses from hurricanes and wildfires in the United States.

"We are confident in the outlook for 2021 with COVID-19 losses mostly behind us," Chief Executive Christian Mumenthaler said, adding the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines provided hope.

Chief Financial Officer John Dacey told journalists that the company expects to return to a net profit in 2021.

The company posted a full-year net loss of $878 million, its first loss since the financial crisis in 2008.

Analysts had expected a loss of $526 million, according to a consensus report published by Swiss Re. In 2019, the reinsurer delivered a net profit of $727 million.

Swiss Re expects additional COVID-19 related claims and reserves in its property and casualty operation of less than $500 million in 2021, down from $1.9 billion in 2020.

It proposed a stable dividend of 5.90 Swiss francs ($6.58)per share for the year.

coronavirus pandemic insurers Swiss Re

Swiss Re eyes 2021 recovery from pandemic fallout, declares dividend

Russian Presidential Envoy calls on COAS Bajwa: ISPR

Opposition plans to buy PTI lawmakers to get its Senators elected by opposing open ballot: PM

Pakistan reports 1,245 new coronavirus cases, 40 deaths in 24 hours

Taliban 'clearly' behind violence in Afghanistan: US

US seeks fallback Saudi bases in case of Iran tensions

Bitcoin goldrush sparks fears of speculative bubble

Pakistan calls upon India to bring perpetrators of Samjhauta Express blast to justice 'without further delay'

Govt-IPPs deals get NAB sanction

China confirms four died in June clash on India border

Australia and Facebook in talks over sweeping news ban

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters