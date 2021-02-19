Pervaiz Rasheed challenges rejection of nomination papers for Senate polls

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Pervaiz Rasheed on Friday challenged the rejection of his nomination papers for the upcoming Senate election by the returning officer (RO).

The senior party leader moved to the Lahore High Court (LHC)’s election tribunal against the rejection of his nomination papers.

In his appeal, Rasheed made ECP and Returning Officer (RO) as parties.

Rasheed stated that he is ready to pay Rs9.5 million to remove the objection of the election commission and said the returning officer had illegally rejected his nomination papers.

He further stated that, he tried to remove the objection of the ECP, however, it failed to address his reservations.

Payment cheques for the money were also prepared following the demand of the Punjab House, but no information was given regarding the bank, he added.

On Thursday, it emerged that the election body had rejected nominations of two candidates including PML-N’s Pervaiz Rasheed and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Neelum Irshad.

The papers were rejected after Rasheed’s named featured in Punjab House’s defaulter list. A total of six objections were raised on his nomination for a Senate seat.