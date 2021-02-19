ATC blocks CNICs of PTM leaders

(Karachi) The National Computerized Identity Cards (CNICs) of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), leaders Manzoor Pashteen and Mohsin Dawar have been blocked by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in a case related to provocative speech and treason, local media reported on Friday.

As per details, both Manzoor Pashteen and Mohsin Dawar were declared fugitives in the case, after their continued non-appearance before the court.

The ATC instructed authorities concerned to block CNICs of both the fugitives and present the report in the court. Further hearing of the case was adjourned until March 9.

PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen and Mohsin Dawar are named in treason case and provoking the masses against the state through their hate speeches. The PTM, formerly the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, gained momentum following the extra-judicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud in Karachi.