PEC announces school exam schedule

  • The exams will be held from May 18 to 31 for students of grades I-VIII, read the notification by PEC.
  • According to the PEC, 50% weightage in the exams will be for homework and 50% weightage will be for MCQ-based papers.
BR Web Desk Updated 19 Feb 2021

The Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) on Friday announced the schedule for examinations to be held across schools in the province.

The exams will be held from May 18 to 31 for students of grades I-VIII, read the notification by PEC.

Furthermore, a booklet containing questions will be issued by the commission that will feature in students’ examinations.

According to the PEC, 50% weightage in the exams will be for homework and 50% weightage will be for MCQ-based papers.

Meanwhile, oral exams will be taken for students for grades I & II (English, Maths, General Knowledge and Urdu).

Students of Grade III to VIII will give written examinations of all core subjects (English, Maths, Science, Urdu, Computer Science, History & Geography and Islamiyat/Ethics).

Result cards will be issued by schools before June 10, stated the PEC.

