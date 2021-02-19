PTI leader Haleem Sheikh sent to jail on judicial remand

(Karachi) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, to jail on judicial remand till February 25, local media reported on Friday.

The ATC heard a case related to aerial firing and creating a disturbance in by-elections in Karachi’s PS-88 constituency on February 16. Haleem Sheikh and other accused have been produced before the court by jail officials today.

The prosecutor told the court that the accused had attempted to intervene into the polling process during the PS-88 by-elections. The prosecutor also sought remand of Haleem Adil till March 3.

The counsels representing the accused apprised the ATC judge regarding the recovery of a poisonous snake from the room of Sheikh.

The lawyer argued that the case is politically motivated. During the hearing, Sheikh told the court that the snake was deliberately left in his room and it was a conspiracy to murder him.

To this, the judge remarked that he should not deliver such political statements outside the courtroom. “We are sending you to jail and you will be safe there.”

Later, the court sent Sheikh to jail on judicial remand till February 25.

On February 16, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh was taken into custody by police for violating the orders of Election Commission of Pakistan.

Karachi police arrested Sheikh from PS-88 Malir after the PTI leader refused to leave the constituency. The ECP's laws state that a public office holder cannot visit any constituency during the by-elections.

The Election Commission had issued orders to expel the leader from Karachi polling stations. The ECP reportedly received complaints of Adil carrying and weapons at the stations.