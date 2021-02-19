Business & Finance
Notification issued, Masroor Khan appointed Chairman Ogra
19 Feb 2021
A Notification has been issued for the appointment of Masroor Khan as Chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra).
According to the notification issued by the federal government, Masroor Khan has been appointed as Chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (ogra) for a period of four years.
As per details, the notification stated that Masroor Khan has been posted on special professional pay scale.
Days ago, the federal government gave approval to the appointment of Masroor Khan as chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra).
