Allianz Q4 net profit drops 2.2%, but better than expected
- Net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.817 billion euros ($2.20 billion) in the three months through December compares with 1.858 billion euros a year earlier.
19 Feb 2021
FRANKFURT: German insurer Allianz on Friday posted a better-than-expected 2.2% fall in net profit in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, amid pressure on business from the coronavirus pandemic.
Net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.817 billion euros ($2.20 billion) in the three months through December compares with 1.858 billion euros a year earlier. It was better than than a 1.753 billion euro consensus forecast.
