ANL 31.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.85%)
ASC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.6%)
ASL 24.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 103.30 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (3.61%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (9.04%)
DGKC 135.98 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.04%)
EPCL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.06%)
FCCL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
HUBC 85.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
JSCL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.29%)
KAPCO 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.49%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.6%)
MLCF 47.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PAEL 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
POWER 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PPL 92.01 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.58%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.9%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 135.80 Increased By ▲ 8.55 (6.72%)
UNITY 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.33%)
BR100 4,981 Increased By ▲ 20.68 (0.42%)
BR30 25,821 Increased By ▲ 286.52 (1.12%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 85 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,249 Increased By ▲ 32.96 (0.17%)
US seeks fallback Saudi bases in case of Iran tensions

  • The show of force was intended to deter Tehran from carrying out any attack on US forces on the first anniversary of the assassination by the United States of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.
AFP 19 Feb 2021

ABOARD A US MILITARY AIRCRAFT: The US military is looking for fallback bases in Saudi Arabia to prevent its troops deployed there from becoming obvious targets in the event of tensions with Iran, a senior US military official said Thursday.

"We are not looking for new bases. I want to be clear on that," said General Kenneth McKenzie, head of the US Army Central Command (Centcom), during a tour of the Middle East.

"What we would like to do, without shutting down these (current) bases .... is to have the ability to go to other bases to operate in a period of heightened risk," he explained.

"These are things that any prudent military planner would want to do to increase their flexibility, to make it more difficult for the adversary to target them."

The Wall Street Journal reported on plans for ports and air bases in the kingdom's western desert, which the US military would seek to develop as positions to be used if war were to break out with Iran.

At the year's end, the US military deployed the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz to the region and had two B-52 bombers overfly the area.

The show of force was intended to deter Tehran from carrying out any attack on US forces on the first anniversary of the assassination by the United States of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

President Joe Biden's administration said Thursday it was ready to meet with Iranian officials under EU auspices to jumpstart diplomacy, and reversed Trump's widely derided contention that the United Nations had imposed new sanctions on Iran.

Even close US allies had dismissed the argument and the United Nations said that no such additional sanctions had come into force.

