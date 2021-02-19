ANL 31.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.85%)
ASC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.6%)
ASL 24.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 103.30 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (3.61%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (9.04%)
DGKC 135.98 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.04%)
EPCL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.06%)
FCCL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
HUBC 85.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
JSCL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.29%)
KAPCO 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.49%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.6%)
MLCF 47.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PAEL 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
POWER 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PPL 92.01 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.58%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.9%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 135.80 Increased By ▲ 8.55 (6.72%)
UNITY 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.33%)
BR100 4,981 Increased By ▲ 20.68 (0.42%)
BR30 25,821 Increased By ▲ 286.52 (1.12%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 85 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,249 Increased By ▲ 32.96 (0.17%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Wealth tax: inequality solution for Latin America?

  • In Europe, wealth taxes have generated barely 0.2 percent of GDP -- a "very small" amount, according to Rasteletti.
AFP 19 Feb 2021

MONTEVIDEO: The income chasm between the rich and poor in Latin America, dramatically exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, has led to efforts to tax the wealthy -- though the reception has been uneven across various countries.

The Latin American Network for Economic and Social Justice describes the region as "the most unequal in the world in terms of revenue distribution," and is pushing for a "tax of large fortunes."

The group -- made up mostly of NGOs from 13 countries -- projects that such taxes could $26.5 billion in the region.

The richest one percent in the region owned 41 percent of the wealth, but only contributed 3.8 percent of the public purse, the group said in a study based on 2020 figures.

But while Argentina and Bolivia have announced taxes on the wealthy, these proposals have faced stiff resistance in countries such as Brazil or Chile.

Argentina's center-left government of President Alberto Fernandez hopes to raise about $3 billion from taxing the richest 12,000 of Argentina's 44 million inhabitants.

In Bolivia, socialist President Luis Arce's wealth tax will affect only 152 people with assets worth more than $4 million and will only bring in $14.3 million, making it little more than a symbolic measure.

But in Brazil, such proposals have been blocked in Congress despite a tax on large fortunes being written into the 1988 constitution.

The law was never approved for fear of a capital flight.

Likewise, last year in Chile the left-wing opposition proposed a one-off tax on the "super-rich" amounting to 2.5 percent for those with fortunes over $22 million, which was expected to generate $6.5 billion to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

But it failed to gain traction.

For Alejandro Rasteletti, an expert on fiscal policies at the Inter-American Development Bank, the discussion is "welcome" in a region where "fiscal policy has a very low impact on redistribution" of wealth.

Rasteletti has little faith in the wealth taxes working as "in practice it cannot generate much" because there are "different ways to avoid it."

In Europe, wealth taxes have generated barely 0.2 percent of GDP -- a "very small" amount, according to Rasteletti.

"In the IDB we've been pushing for a long time for a property tax ... which is very difficult to evade (and) is absolutely progressive, because the richest have the biggest houses," he added.

The Latin American and Caribbean region has been pummeled by the coronavirus pandemic, suffering more than 20 million cases and about 650,000 deaths.

Coronavirus Brazil Latin America coronavirus pandemic Chile Rasteletti Latin American and Caribbean

Wealth tax: inequality solution for Latin America?

Taliban 'clearly' behind violence in Afghanistan: US

US seeks fallback Saudi bases in case of Iran tensions

Bitcoin goldrush sparks fears of speculative bubble

Pakistan calls upon India to bring perpetrators of Samjhauta Express blast to justice 'without further delay'

Govt-IPPs deals get NAB sanction

China confirms four died in June clash on India border

Australia and Facebook in talks over sweeping news ban

Wapda opposes NJS swapping for DBD development

Presidential reference on mode of ballot: Sindh, Punjab AGs outline widely divergent views

Papers of Hafeez, Vawda accepted, Pervaiz’s rejected

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters