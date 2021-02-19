Three candidates from Punjab elected unopposed to Senate

ISLAMABAD: Three senators were elected unopposed on their respective seats from Punjab, according to reports. Barrister Ali Zafar from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was elected unopposed, reports said Thursday. Azam Nazeer Tarar and Saadia Abbasi from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) were also elected unopposed, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal claimed. The senators were elected unopposed after their rival candidates reportedly withdrew their nominations, reports said.

