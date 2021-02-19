PSDP: NA panel recommends Rs31.32bn for 166 projects

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior recommended the budgetary proposals relating to the Public Sector Development Project (PSDP) amounting Rs31.32 billion for 166 projects for the financial year 2021-22.

The 33rd meeting of the Standing Committee on Interior was held under the chairmanship of Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, here on Thursday.

The Deputy Chief Development, Ministry of Interior, briefed the Committee regarding the budgetary proposals relating to the PSDP for the financial year 2021-22. The Committee was informed that the PSDP included 166 projects with 45 on-going and 121 new projects. Total funds demanded for the PSDP amount to Rs31,329.86 million out of which Rs11,771.70 million are for completing on-going projects while Rs19,508.15 million are demanded for new projects.

The PSDP for the financial year 2021-22 was unanimously approved by the Committee.

The Committee directed to give priority to completion of on-going projects.

The Bill titled, “The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section 500 A) (moved by Amjad Ali Khan, MNA)” was reconsidered by the Committee, after detailed discussion the bill was deferred till the next meeting for further deliberation.

“The National Database and Registration Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020” (moved by Muhammad Akhter Mengal, MNA), was deferred till the next meeting.

The Committee considered the bill titled, “The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section 298) (moved by Moulana Abdul Akber Chitrali, MNA)”.

The Committee was informed that the response on the bill from the provinces is still awaited, so the Committee decided to defer the bill till the next meeting.

The bill titled, “The National Database and Registration Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section 35) (moved by Moulana Abdul Akber Chitrali, MNA)”, was considered by the Committee, and the Committee decided to defer the bill till the next meeting. The bill titled, “The Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section 11) (moved by Nusrat Wahid)” was deferred as the mover did not attend the meeting.

The bill titled, “The Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section 375) (moved by Shazia Marri)” was deferred as the mover did not attend the meeting.

