Qureshi says Pakistan enjoys strong ties with AL members

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said Pakistan enjoyed strong political, trade and bilateral relations with all member countries of the Arab League. The minister, in a meeting with Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit during his visit to Arab League Headquarters in Egypt’s capital Cairo, the foreign minister said Pakistan believed that its deep ties with Arab countries were a sign of special relationship with the Arab League.

During the meeting, a number of issues of regional and global importance, besides matters of mutual interest, were discussed.

Referring to the memorandum of understanding between Pakistan and the Arab League, the foreign minister stressed the need to implement its framework through mutual cooperation and coordination.

He apprised the secretary general of Pakistan’s reconciliatory efforts for the establishment of peace in neighbouring Afghanistan.

He also updated him on the grave human rights violations by the Indian government in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which were posing threats to regional peace after India’s unilateral step of August 5, 2019. Earlier, Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit welcomed the foreign minister and showed him different sections of the Arab League Headquarters.