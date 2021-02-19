ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
ASC 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
AVN 99.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
DGKC 134.58 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-2.47%)
EPCL 48.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
FFBL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
HASCOL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
HUBC 85.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.16%)
MLCF 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
PAEL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIBTL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 91.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.98%)
PRL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.19%)
PTC 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -71.23 (-1.42%)
BR30 25,535 Decreased By ▼ -208.78 (-0.81%)
KSE100 46,143 Decreased By ▼ -625.4 (-1.34%)
KSE30 19,216 Decreased By ▼ -344.28 (-1.76%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton at 2-1/2 years peak

Reuters 19 Feb 2021

NEW YORK: Cotton prices rose to the highest in two-and-a-half years on Thursday, supported by a weaker US dollar and strong demand for the natural fibre, while investors awaited federal exports sales numbers. The cotton contract for March was up 0.12 cent, or 0.1%, at 88.48 cents per lb by 13:11 p.m. EST, after hitting its highest since August 2018 at 89.23 cents during the session.

“We still continue to see robust demand for cotton,” said Keith Brown, principal at cotton brokers Keith Brown and Co in Georgia.

Investors now await the weekly export sales report from the US Department of Agriculture on Friday, delayed by a day due to the Presidents Day holiday in the United States on Monday.

“Fuel prices have rallied which is positive. The huge winter storm has gripped Texas and much of the cotton belt, it’s nearly logistically impossible to load cotton on to a truck and ship anywhere in Texas,” Brown said.

The cold snap, which has killed at least 21 people and knocked out power to more than 4 million people in Texas, has impacted at least 19% of US refining capacity and lifted oil prices to a 13-month high.

Total futures market volume fell by 13,337 to 25,029 lots.

Certificated cotton stocks deliverable as of FEB.17 totalled 100,326 480-lb bales, unchanged from 100,326 in the previous session.

Cotton cotton yarn Spot Rate Cotton spot

Cotton at 2-1/2 years peak

Wapda opposes NJS swapping for DBD development

Presidential reference on mode of ballot: Sindh, Punjab AGs outline widely divergent views

Papers of Hafeez, Vawda accepted, Pervaiz’s rejected

Three candidates from Punjab elected unopposed to Senate

Heads of organizations: To PM’s great disappointment, ministries fail to fill vacant posts

FBR revises functions, powers of Members

2nd phase of vaccination to start next month: Dr Sultan

SBP asked to set up cell to boost inflows into RDA

GI tag for Basmati rice: IPO submits reply to EU against India's claim

Punjab construction projects: Activities ‘worth’ Rs1.77trn to be generated, PM told

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.