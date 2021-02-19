Personal appearance: AC allows one-time exemption to Khawaja Asif

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday allowed one-time exemption from personal appearance to former defence minister Khawaja Asif in an inquiry of assets beyond means as he had been admitted to a hospital for medical reasons.

The court allowed the application for exemption and adjourned proceedings till March 02.

Earlier, an application supported by medical reports on behalf of the superintendent of Kot Lakhpat jail seeking one-time exemption to the under trial prisoner Khawaja Asif from personal appearance.

The NAB accused the former minister of accumulating assets beyond known sources of his income. It said the suspect claimed to have earned Rs 130 million from his employment in a company of the United Arab Emirate. However, the suspect failed to furnish documentary evidence to support his claim.

The bureau further alleged that Khawaja Asif failed to explain a transaction of Rs 400 million made in accounts of a benami company established in the name of his personal servant Tariq Mir. The NAB had arrested Khawaja Asif on December 30 last from Islamabad.

