Punjab govt to table ‘Cosmetics Control Bill 2021’

Recorder Report 19 Feb 2021

LAHORE: In order to stop use of harmful chemicals in manufacturing and sale of cosmetic items, Punjab government has decided to table a “Cosmetics Control Bill 202l” in the next session of the Punjab Assembly.

This was decided in a consultative meeting on Punjab Cosmetics Control Bill held in the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat in which Secretary Primary Health, Chief Drugs Inspector Punjab, representatives of Cosmetics Association and concerned officers also participated.

Raja Basharat said “the process of manufacture and sale of cosmetics was being brought under the purview of law for which a bill was coming soon in the Assembly”.

He said, “Evidence of harmful health ingredients has been found in some cosmetics. The government cannot allow anyone to play with human health under the guise of money while at present there is no law in Punjab to take action against those involved in counterfeit cosmetics business.

The law minister said that the proposed law would make it possible to prevent counterfeit and unhealthy cosmetics. He also warned the public not to risk their money and health on unregistered and fake cosmetics.

The Secretary Primary Health revealed that some bleaching creams contained dangerously high levels of lead. Representatives of the Cosmetics Association also shared their concerns and proposals on the occasion.

Raja Basharat directed them to send their suggestions regarding the proposed law in writing. He assured that the legitimate suggestions of the stakeholders would be made part of the proposed bill after the approval of the Chief Minister.

