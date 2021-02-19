Pakistan may be among countries facing water scarcity by 2025: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Khan Laghari has said that by 2025, Pakistan is likely to be among the countries facing water scarcity. Nation has to chalk out comprehensive strategy for harnessing this vital resource in shape of water reservoir, he added. He was addressing at Pakistan Water Conference jointly organized by Ministry of Irrigation with the cooperation of USAID and International Water Management here on Thursday at local hotel.

He further said that small dams can also be constructed for water storage instead of waiting to setup mega dams.

Mohsin Khan Laghari said that PTI government has started projects of setting up small dams on hill torrents. He said that smart utilization of water will have to be ensured.

The minister said that water reservoirs are the only way to protect our future generation.

Secretary Irrigation Saif Anjum while addressing the conference said that reforms process has been started in many sections of Irrigation department. Human resource management system has been established whereas E-tendering and E-procurement systems have been introduced for ensuring the transparency in the tenders of development schemes, he said

E-Abyana system has also been launched for the transparent collection of Abayana. All the participants gave their recommendations to overcome the wastage of water and its better use.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021