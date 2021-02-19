ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
Pakistan

Ziauddin University introduces 3D virtual dissection table

Recorder Report 19 Feb 2021

KARACHI: The Department of Anatomy at Ziauddin University has introduced Pakistan’s first-ever 3D Virtual Dissection Table known as Anatomage. It’s a powerful tool which is installed in its newly constructed Digital Anatomy Lab at the university.

Dr Asim Hussain, Chancellor Ziauddin University inaugurated the Anatomage Table and Digital Anatomy Lab which enhances the educational standards and makes Ziauddin University a technology leader not only in Pakistan but also in South Asia.

While addressing the top management of Ziauddin University, Dr Asim Hussain said: “It’s the very first time in the history of Pakistan, Ziauddin University introducing the 3D virtual dissection table which is being taken to all the campuses of Ziauddin University and Hospitals to help students in getting the technology-based learning. MRI and CT scan can also be done with this virtual dissection table. We are introducing the new ways of teaching and learning by using such useful machines and technology in Ziauddin University”.

The Anatomage Table is the most technologically advanced 3D anatomy visualization and virtual dissection tool and is being adopted by many of the world’s leading medical schools and institutions. The Anatomage table combined with its renowned radiology software and clinical content separates it from any other imaging system in the market. It is the only fully segmented real human 3D anatomy system. Users can visualize anatomy exactly as they would on a fresh dead body. Individual structures are reconstructed in accurate 3D, resulting in an unprecedented level of real accurate anatomy, dissectible in 3D. The table allows for exploration and learning of human anatomy beyond what any cadaver could offer.

The Anatomage Table based education is proven to be effective. Growing publications show improved test scores, more efficient class lab sessions, and student acceptance. The Table allows students to interact with the young and well-preserved digital cadavers instead of aged and degenerated bodies. The accurate details and rich content draw students’ interest and attention leading to more effective educational outcomes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

