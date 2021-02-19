COAS thanks Chinese envoy for vaccine assistance

Islamabad: Chief of Army staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)’s successful completion “will bring more benefits and prosperity to the people of both the countries.”

According to military media wing, the army chief expressed his gratitude to China as Nong Rong, the ambassador of Pakistan’s “iron brother”, visited the General Headquarters (GHQ).

In its statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) noted that the two leaders — Gen Bajwa and the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan discussed “matters of mutual interest, including regional security issues” during their meeting.

The army chief also “appreciated [the] unwavering Chinese support at multiple international fora and capacity enhancement in defence and security domains”, the ISPR mentioned.

He also said the CPEC’s successful completion “will bring more benefits and prosperity to the people of both countries”, according to the statement. Nong “acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s contributions [towards] regional peace and stability”, the ISPR added.

