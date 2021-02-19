Cyber security: Ministries, depts asked to host websites on NTC

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications, fearing cyber security threats, wrote a letter to all the federal secretaries asking for migration of websites of their respective ministries and attached departments to the data center of the NTC (National Telecommunica-tion Corporation) to ensure cyber security.

The ministry’s spokesman said that the letter was written following the directives of the Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque, and the Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui.

Several letters were written in the past on this matter.

The letter said official websites on private domain are exposed and vulnerable to cyber attack, which may result in leakage of sensitive and important data. It also asked for bringing official emails on ‘gov.pk’.

During a review meeting on E-office, Federal Minister for IT Syed Aminul Haque gave direction for completion of work on E-office by the National Information Technology Board (NITB).

