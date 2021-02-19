ANL 31.93 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.76%)
ASC 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
AVN 100.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1%)
BOP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
DGKC 136.49 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.42%)
EPCL 48.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.12%)
FCCL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.73%)
FFBL 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.67%)
FFL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.43%)
JSCL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.8%)
KAPCO 38.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.18%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
MLCF 47.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.95%)
PAEL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.98%)
PPL 91.84 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.39%)
PRL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
PTC 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
SILK 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TRG 132.28 Increased By ▲ 5.03 (3.95%)
UNITY 33.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.33%)
BR100 4,992 Increased By ▲ 31.03 (0.63%)
BR30 25,758 Increased By ▲ 222.94 (0.87%)
KSE100 46,314 Increased By ▲ 170.97 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,309 Increased By ▲ 93.12 (0.48%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Clearance of import, export consignments: Traders facing unnecessary delays

Recorder Report Updated 19 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Traders are reportedly facing unnecessary delays in the clearance of import and export consignments due to shortage of staff, incurring additional cost to them. According to the Karachi Customs Agents Association (KCAA), import and export consignments at the Model Customs Collectorate Appraisement and Facilitation of East, West, AFU Port Qasim and Exports are facing unnecessary delays due to shortage of staff at the customs stations.

It said that the appraisement staff was quite busy attending file work, PRV, AIB, RND, audit, FTO, tribunal and hearings in the court of law on a regular basis hence most of the goods declarations remained in queue for two to three days before being assigned to the appropriate officers if the same goods declaration mark for examination.

Thereafter it takes two to three days more for grounding and examination. After examination it takes another two to three days for the goods declaration to be opened by the assessment officer, it maintained.

The KCAA said that there was only one examiner posted at all the three sheds at the Air Freight Unit (AFU) causing severe delays for clearance of air consignments which were often urgent in nature.

It said that the ACs/DCs concerned were overburdened by multiple charges and were busy with file work and were unable to pay attention to group monitoring and hearing.

Following the devaluation in the currency, most of the imported items were raw material for subsequent exportation after processing, it said and added that if the issue related to the shortage of staff was not addressed, it might result in the loss of export orders.

The KCAA suggested to the authorities concerned to exercise the powers of Section 203 of the Customs Act 1969 and increase free period time for import consignments because due to late completion of goods declaration, traders were suffering unnecessary heavy losses in terms of demurrages and detentions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Port Qasim KCAA Clearance of import export consignments

Clearance of import, export consignments: Traders facing unnecessary delays

Australia and Facebook in talks over sweeping news ban

Wapda opposes NJS swapping for DBD development

Presidential reference on mode of ballot: Sindh, Punjab AGs outline widely divergent views

Papers of Hafeez, Vawda accepted, Pervaiz’s rejected

Three candidates from Punjab elected unopposed to Senate

Heads of organizations: To PM’s great disappointment, ministries fail to fill vacant posts

FBR revises functions, powers of Members

2nd phase of vaccination to start next month: Dr Sultan

SBP asked to set up cell to boost inflows into RDA

GI tag for Basmati rice: IPO submits reply to EU against India's claim

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.