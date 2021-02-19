Senator Mushahidullah laid to rest

ISLAMABAD: The veteran senator of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Mushahidullah Khan, was laid to rest, here at a graveyard in Islamabad, who had passed away early Thursday morning.

Senator Mushahidullah Khan, a vocal politician and a longtime loyalist of Nawaz Sharif passed away in Islamabad at the age of 68 was unwell for quite a long time. His funeral prayers were held after Zuhr in Islamabad’s Sector H-11 on Thursday and was buried at the H-11 Graveyard.

His funeral prayers were attended by a large number of people and politicians including Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and others.

After his burial, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz visited the residence of the late party leader and expressed condolences with his family.

Talking to media persons, Maryam Nawaz paid rich tribute to late Senator Mushahidullah Khan, saying that he trained her to politics and assisted her in each rally and meeting.

“Today, it seems to me that I’ve lost a father-like family member. It is not just the PML-N or Pakistan’s democracy but the country that will not get a person like Mushahidullah Khan again, who stood against dictatorship,” she said.

She said that Mushahidullah was a vocal voice in the Senate of Pakistan for the sake of democracy and against the dictatorship.

“I had a father-daughter relationship with Mushahidullah Khan sahab,” she said.

“The death of Senator Mushahidullah Khan is a great loss for me. May Allah raise his ranks,” she added.

“Senator Mushahidullah Khan, MNS’s loyal and exceptional companion left us. I am shattered to hear the sad news. Will never be able to forget his fatherly affection & love. Huge huge loss. May Allah SWT shower upon him every blessing that HE has reserved for the afterlife. Ameen,” Maryam stated in a tweet.

PML-N’s supremeo Nawaz Sharif, party president Shehbaz Sharif, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala, Leader of the House in Senate Senator Shehzad Waseem, Information Minister Shibli Faraz, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and almost entire political figures expressed their grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Mushahidullah Khan.

Late Mushahidullah Khan had been a member of the Senate of Pakistan from March 2009 till his death.

He was born in 1952 in Rawalpindi and died on February 18, 2021.

He completed his early education at Islamia High School in Rawalpindi, and completed graduation at Gordon College in Rawalpindi and received LLB degree from Urdu Law College, the University of Karachi in 1997.

