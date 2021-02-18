National Bank of Kuwait tightens guidance for Additional Tier-1 bonds

Markets
DUBAI: The National Bank of Kuwait has tightened price guidance to 3.75-3.875% from initial price guidance of about 4% for US dollar-denominated Additional Tier-1 bonds, a document showed.
NBK received over $1.65 billion for the bonds, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.
Citi, HSBC, JPMorgan, NBK Capital, Standard Chartered and UBS are arranging the deal, which is expected to be launched later on Thursday. The perpetual bonds will be non-callable for six years.
