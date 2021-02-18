President for players’ better coaching, improved training for success in int’l contests

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday while calling for promoting traditional sports, emphasized better coaching and improved training facilities for the players to prepare them for success in international sports competitions.

Talking to the national Kabaddi team, which called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president congratulated the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation and national Kabaddi team over winning the Kabaddi World Cup 2020 for the first time in the game's history.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza, President of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Chaudhary Shafay Hussain, members of Pakistan Kabaddi team and office-bearers of PKF attended the meeting.

He said the nation was proud of the performance of its team which had won the Kabaddi World Cup final.

The president said the government needed to adopt innovative sports models to promote and popularize Kabaddi at national and international levels. He admired the achievements of the National Kabaddi team for promoting the country's soft image.

Dr Fehmida Mirza said the government was taking all steps for promoting sports in the country and appreciated the president’s role in that regard.

Captain of the National Kabaddi Team Muhammad Irfan will be decorated with Presidential Award of Pride of Performance on March 23.