Pakistan
Court adjourns case of Asif Zardari, Yousaf Raza Gillani
- The Laweyrs did not appear before the court due to strike and the court adjourned the hearing till February 24.
18 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court Judge Syed Asghar Ali adjourned the hearing on the Tosha Khana reference case against former President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani among others due to lawyers' strike with out proceedings.
The Laweyrs did not appear before the court due to strike and the court adjourned the hearing till February 24.
Despite COVID-19, Pakistan economy moving in the right direction, says PM
Court adjourns case of Asif Zardari, Yousaf Raza Gillani
Ali Sadpara, other missing K2 climbers declared dead
Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target
FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation
PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled
UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity
Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden
Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash
Trump rages, Biden yawns
IMF seeks new circular debt plan
PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs
Read more stories
Comments