Pakistan
Two more corona patients die in Faisalabad
- He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.
18 Feb 2021
FAISALABAD: Two more patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 64 tested positive during the last 24 hours.
A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Thursday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 464 in the district. He said that 1,003 tests for coronavirus were conducted in the public and private sectors labs during the same period.
He said that so far 7,936 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 792.
He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.
At present, 124 patients, including 66 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 43, including 11 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.
Despite COVID-19, Pakistan economy moving in the right direction, says PM
Two more corona patients die in Faisalabad
Ali Sadpara, other missing K2 climbers declared dead
Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target
FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation
PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled
UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity
Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden
Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash
Trump rages, Biden yawns
IMF seeks new circular debt plan
PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs
Read more stories
Comments