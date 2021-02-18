ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
Knitwear exports increased record 18.74pc

  • During the period from July 20-Jan 21, Knitwear worth US $ 2,175,021 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 1,831,758 thousand of same period of last year.
APP 18 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Knitwear exports during first seven months of FY 2020-21 grew by 18.74 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 20-Jan 21, Knitwear worth US $ 2,175,021 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 1,831,758 thousand of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the exports of Bed wear increased by 15.91 per cent, worth US $ 1,613,509 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 1,392,020 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile towels exports increased by 19.91 per cent, worth US $ 533,207 thousand were exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 444,685 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period of under view, exports of Readymade Garments increased by 5.48 per cent, worth US $ 1,773,054 thousand were exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 444,685 thousand of same period of last year.

