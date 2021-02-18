GDA leader calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI: Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Pir Sadaruddin Shah Rashidi aka Younis Saen called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Thursday.

They exchanged views regarding ongoing federally funded development projects and development needs of the province.

Resolution to the problems of the public matters and issues of mutual interests also came under the discussions.

The Governor said the federal government desired to take its stakeholders on boards.

He said that involvement of all public representatives was mandatory for the resolution to the public issues.

MPA- Sindh Nand Kumar was also present on the occasion.