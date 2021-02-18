Four Brazil companies file for IPOs in flotation flurry

SAO PAULO: Four Brazilian companies filed for initial public offerings on Thursday, securities filings showed, adding to a flurry of flotations expected in the coming weeks and months.

The companies are online retailer Privalia, hospital Mater Dei, biofuel company FS and financial and automotive group Rodobens.

Privalia said it will use the money raised in its IPO to invest in marketing and potential acquisitions. FS said it would use the funds for a new ethanol plant, while Rodobens said it would fund acquisitions and expand its lending offerings.

More than 30 Brazilian firms are considering IPOs in the first quarter, with bankers forecasting that companies will raise as much as 150 billion reais between stock flotations and follow-on offerings.