ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
ASC 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
AVN 99.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
DGKC 134.58 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-2.47%)
EPCL 48.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
FFBL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
HASCOL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
HUBC 85.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.16%)
MLCF 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
PAEL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIBTL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 91.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.98%)
PRL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.19%)
PTC 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -71.23 (-1.42%)
BR30 25,535 Decreased By ▼ -208.78 (-0.81%)
KSE100 46,143 Decreased By ▼ -625.4 (-1.34%)
KSE30 19,216 Decreased By ▼ -344.28 (-1.76%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Niaz meets CM

  • The CM said that open balloting was essential for ensuring transparency, adding that a strategy had been devised for the victory of the PTI candidates.
APP 18 Feb 2021

LAHORE: A delegation, led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Niazi, called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office to discuss party matters and strategy for the upcoming Senate elections.

PTI Central Punjab President Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Sadaqat Abbasi MNA and others were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM expressed good wishes for the PTI candidates -- Saifullah Khan Niazi, Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry and others, adding that those trying to use big money in the Senate elections would face defeat.

Those opposing the open balloting had been unnerved because of their looming defeat, he said adding that defeated elements would have to eat a humble pie.

The CM said that open balloting was essential for ensuring transparency, adding that a strategy had been devised for the victory of the PTI candidates.

Saifullah Niazi said that both Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab had set examples of transparency and people had full confidence in the PTI leadership.

On the other hand, the negative narrative of the opposition had failed to attract people. He said opposition to open balloting had also exposed the real face of the opposition parties.

Sardar Usman Buzdar

PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Niaz meets CM

Ali Sadpara, other missing K2 climbers declared dead

Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target

FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled

UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden

Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash

Trump rages, Biden yawns

IMF seeks new circular debt plan

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters