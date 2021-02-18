PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Niaz meets CM

LAHORE: A delegation, led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Niazi, called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office to discuss party matters and strategy for the upcoming Senate elections.

PTI Central Punjab President Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Sadaqat Abbasi MNA and others were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM expressed good wishes for the PTI candidates -- Saifullah Khan Niazi, Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry and others, adding that those trying to use big money in the Senate elections would face defeat.

Those opposing the open balloting had been unnerved because of their looming defeat, he said adding that defeated elements would have to eat a humble pie.

The CM said that open balloting was essential for ensuring transparency, adding that a strategy had been devised for the victory of the PTI candidates.

Saifullah Niazi said that both Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab had set examples of transparency and people had full confidence in the PTI leadership.

On the other hand, the negative narrative of the opposition had failed to attract people. He said opposition to open balloting had also exposed the real face of the opposition parties.