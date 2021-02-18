ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
ASC 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
AVN 99.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
DGKC 134.58 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-2.47%)
EPCL 48.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
FFBL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
HASCOL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
HUBC 85.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.16%)
MLCF 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
PAEL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIBTL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 91.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.98%)
PRL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.19%)
PTC 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -71.23 (-1.42%)
BR30 25,535 Decreased By ▼ -208.78 (-0.81%)
KSE100 46,143 Decreased By ▼ -625.4 (-1.34%)
KSE30 19,216 Decreased By ▼ -344.28 (-1.76%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC extends Gun & Country Club management committee tenure for four months

  • The hearing of the case was adjourned for four months.
APP 18 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the tenure of the current management committee of the Gun and Country Club Islamabad for further four months.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the suo moto notice case regarding allotment of land, worth billions by CDA to the Gun and Country Club, Islamabad at throwaway price.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Naeem Buhari said that the current management committee had agreed to create an administrative structure for the Gun and Country Club like the Islamabad Club.

The Secretary Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) said that legislation would be required to create an Islamabad Club-style administrative structure.

Naeem Bukhari said that the executive committee wanted to bring an administrative structure through an Act of Parliament, not an ordinance.

Justice Bandial said it was good that the committee agreed. The present management committee should take up the matter before the federal cabinet, he added.

The counsel for the CDA said that no progress had been made on the club's land payment. The Gun and Country Club was also not paying the water bill, he added.

The Secretary IPC assured the court to pay the water bill immediately and said that the CDA chairman was also part of the current management committee.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for four months.

Supreme Court

SC extends Gun & Country Club management committee tenure for four months

Ali Sadpara, other missing K2 climbers declared dead

Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target

FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled

UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden

Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash

Trump rages, Biden yawns

IMF seeks new circular debt plan

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters