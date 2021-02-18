SC extends Gun & Country Club management committee tenure for four months

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the tenure of the current management committee of the Gun and Country Club Islamabad for further four months.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the suo moto notice case regarding allotment of land, worth billions by CDA to the Gun and Country Club, Islamabad at throwaway price.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Naeem Buhari said that the current management committee had agreed to create an administrative structure for the Gun and Country Club like the Islamabad Club.

The Secretary Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) said that legislation would be required to create an Islamabad Club-style administrative structure.

Naeem Bukhari said that the executive committee wanted to bring an administrative structure through an Act of Parliament, not an ordinance.

Justice Bandial said it was good that the committee agreed. The present management committee should take up the matter before the federal cabinet, he added.

The counsel for the CDA said that no progress had been made on the club's land payment. The Gun and Country Club was also not paying the water bill, he added.

The Secretary IPC assured the court to pay the water bill immediately and said that the CDA chairman was also part of the current management committee.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for four months.