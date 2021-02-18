VSS: PIA to release dues of employees from next week

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday announced the release of due of its employees under the voluntary separation scheme (VSS).

As per the PIA spokesperson, the airline will start releasing dues of the employees, who opted for earlier retirement under VSS from next week.

Over 2,000 employees of the PIA opted for the VSS scheme, initiated by the federal government, said the spokesperson.

A special account has been established in the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Karachi branch to release pending dues of PIA employees, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the voluntary separation scheme VSS extended by PIA to employees in order to allow them a compensation amount for leaving the job voluntarily ended on December 31. The federal government had provided funds of Rs 9.84 billion to the national flag carrier.