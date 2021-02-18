ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
ASC 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
AVN 99.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
DGKC 134.58 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-2.47%)
EPCL 48.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
FFBL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
HASCOL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
HUBC 85.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.16%)
MLCF 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
PAEL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIBTL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 91.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.98%)
PRL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.19%)
PTC 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -71.23 (-1.42%)
BR30 25,535 Decreased By ▼ -208.78 (-0.81%)
KSE100 46,143 Decreased By ▼ -625.4 (-1.34%)
KSE30 19,216 Decreased By ▼ -344.28 (-1.76%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US import prices post biggest gain since 2012

  • The Labor Department said on Thursday import prices jumped 1.4% last month, the biggest gain since March 2012, after increasing 1.0% in December.
  • Imported fuel prices increased 7.4% last month after soaring 8.1% in December. Imported food prices surged 2.1%.
Reuters 18 Feb 2021

WASHINGTON: US import prices increased by the most in nearly nine years in January, lifted by higher prices for energy products and a weak dollar, supporting expectations for an acceleration in inflation in the coming months.

The Labor Department said on Thursday import prices jumped 1.4% last month, the biggest gain since March 2012, after increasing 1.0% in December.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices, which exclude tariffs, gaining 1.0% in January. In the 12 months through January, import prices rebounded 0.9% after slipping 0.3% in December. That was the biggest year-on-year gain since October 2018 and followed 11 straight monthly declines.

Inflation is being closely watched amid concerns from some quarters that President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVDO-19 recovery plan could cause the economy to overheat. But inflation is likely to be driven by the labor market, which is experiencing considering slack.

The government last week reported a moderate increase in consumer prices in January. Producer prices recorded their largest increase since 2009 in January, in part reflecting bottlenecks in the supply chain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Imported fuel prices increased 7.4% last month after soaring 8.1% in December. Imported food prices surged 2.1%.

Excluding fuels and foods, import prices accelerated 0.8% after gaining 0.4% in December. The rise in the so-called core import prices reflected the dollar's 2.7% drop last year against the currencies of the United States' main trade partners.

Last month, the cost of goods imported from China rose 0.3% for a second straight month. Prices for imported capital goods gained 0.2%. The cost of imported motor vehicles rose 0.2%. Prices for consumer goods excluding autos dipped 0.1%.

The report also showed export prices surged 2.5% in January, the largest rise since the index was first published on a monthly basis in December 1988, after increasing 1.3% in December. Prices for agricultural exports rose 6.0%, while nonagricultural exports increased 2.2%.

Export prices increased 2.3% on a year-on-year basis in January, the largest gain October 2018, after rising 0.4% in December.

US import prices import prices surge Labor Department US inflation data

US import prices post biggest gain since 2012

Ali Sadpara, other missing K2 climbers declared dead

Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target

FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled

UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden

Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash

Trump rages, Biden yawns

IMF seeks new circular debt plan

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters