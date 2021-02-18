ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
Mexico has other energy sources if Texas gas falters

  • "We cannot reply on one single fuel for power generation," Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a news conference.
  • It was not immediately clear if the gap between alternative supply and demand would be covered by gas imports from the United States and other sources, or would lead to shortages.
Reuters 18 Feb 2021

MEXICO CITY: Mexican has alternative energy sources including two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes expected to arrive on Thursday, the government said, after Texas interrupted its natural gas exports during a weather emergency.

Officials from state electricity utility CFE said alternative supplies could generate 30,000 MW of 38,000 MW demand.

"We cannot reply on one single fuel for power generation," Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a news conference.

It was not immediately clear if the gap between alternative supply and demand would be covered by gas imports from the United States and other sources, or would lead to shortages.

Two LNG tankers were expected to arrive on Thursday, the officials said. One of the cargoes was expected to arrive in Mexico's Altamira port from the Texas coast, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The Malaysia-flagged LNG tanker Seri Balhaf departed from Freeport, Texas on Wednesday. Other cargoes are expected to reach Mexican ports from Asia in the coming days, the government has said.

