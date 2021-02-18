ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
Sanjrani grieves over demise of Senator Mushahidullah Khan

  • The Chairman said his political and parliamentary services would always be remembered for ever.
APP 18 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over demise of PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan.

In a condolence statement, the Chairman said late Senator Mushahidullah was an active member of the Senate besides a season politician. We deprived of a good friend, he said.

The Chairman said his political and parliamentary services would always be remembered for ever.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla also expressed deep grief over the death of late Senator Mushahidullah.

He prayed Allah Almighty to shower his countless blessings on the departed soul and grant solace to the bereaved family.

Leader of the House Dr Shahzad Wasim and leader of the opposition Raja Zafar ul Haq also expressed the deep condolence over the demise of Mushahidullah and prayer for the departed soul in eternal peace.

