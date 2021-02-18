ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
ASC 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
AVN 99.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
DGKC 134.58 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-2.47%)
EPCL 48.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
FFBL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
HASCOL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
HUBC 85.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.16%)
MLCF 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
PAEL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIBTL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 91.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.98%)
PRL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.19%)
PTC 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -71.23 (-1.42%)
BR30 25,535 Decreased By ▼ -208.78 (-0.81%)
KSE100 46,143 Decreased By ▼ -625.4 (-1.34%)
KSE30 19,216 Decreased By ▼ -344.28 (-1.76%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil and gas production slumps in Texas due to cold snap

  • Brent crude was up 35 cents, or 0.5%, at $64.69 a barrel.
  • US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 48 cents, or 0.8%, to $61.62 a barrel, after earlier rising to $62.26, the highest since Jan. 8, 2020.
Reuters 18 Feb 2021

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Thursday with Brent breaking above $65 a barrel early in the session, as concerns that a rare cold snap in Texas could disrupt US crude output for days or even weeks prompted fresh buying.

Brent crude was up 35 cents, or 0.5%, at $64.69 a barrel at 1417 GMT, after rising to $65.52 earlier in the session, its highest since Jan. 20, 2020.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 48 cents, or 0.8%, to $61.62 a barrel, after earlier rising to $62.26, the highest since Jan. 8, 2020.

Texas' freeze entered a sixth day on Thursday, as the largest energy-producing state in the United States grappled with refining outages and oil and gas shut-ins that rippled beyond its borders into neighbouring Mexico.

About 4 million barrels of daily refining capacity has been shuttered and at least 1 million barrels per day of oil production is also out.

"The temporary outage will help to accelerate US oil inventories down towards the five-year average quicker than expected," SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop said.

Prices also gained support from a larger-than-anticipated draw in the US crude oil inventories.

US crude oil stocks fell by 5.8 million barrels in the week to Feb. 12 to about 468 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a draw of 2.4 million barrels, American Petroleum Institute data showed.

US Energy Information Administration (EIA) oil inventory data will be released later on Thursday, delayed by a day after a holiday on Monday.

Oil's rally in recent months has also been supported by a tightening of global supplies, due largely to production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers in the OPEC+ grouping that includes Russia.

OPEC+ sources told Reuters the group's producers are likely to ease curbs on supply after April given the recovery in prices.

Crude Oil Brent oil Oil WTI

Oil and gas production slumps in Texas due to cold snap

Ali Sadpara, other missing K2 climbers declared dead

Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target

FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled

UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden

Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash

Trump rages, Biden yawns

IMF seeks new circular debt plan

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters