ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
ASC 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
AVN 99.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
DGKC 134.58 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-2.47%)
EPCL 48.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
FFBL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
HASCOL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
HUBC 85.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.16%)
MLCF 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
PAEL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIBTL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 91.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.98%)
PRL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.19%)
PTC 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -71.23 (-1.42%)
BR30 25,535 Decreased By ▼ -208.78 (-0.81%)
KSE100 46,143 Decreased By ▼ -625.4 (-1.34%)
KSE30 19,216 Decreased By ▼ -344.28 (-1.76%)
Rupee gains 32 paisas against US dollar

  • Buying and selling rates of dollar were recorded at Rs158.8 and Rs159.5 respectively.
APP 18 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 32 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs158.93 as compared to the previous day's closing of Rs159.25.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs158.8 and Rs159.5 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 08 paisa and closed at Rs191.58 against the last day’s trading of Rs 192.38, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.51, whereas a decrease of 36 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs220.83 as compared to its last closing of Rs221.19.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal declined by 09 paisas each to close at Rs 43.26 and Rs 42.37 respectively.

