Pakistan urges India to allow UN, OHCHR, OIC, int’l media to visit IIOJ&K

Pakistan has urged New Delhi to allow the United Nations observers, Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the OIC Independent permanent human rights commission and the international media to visit occupied Kashmir to assess the real situation in the valley.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, during the weekly news briefing in Islamabad, said as part of its propaganda, India recently took another selected group of New Delhi-based diplomats on a guided tour to occupied Kashmir.

“Such guided tours are a smokescreen, aimed at diverting international attention from India’s egregious human rights violations in IOK and creating a false impression of normalcy.”

He said the visit means nothing in the absence of access to all the areas and free interaction with the Kashmiri people and the civil society in an atmosphere free of intimidation.

Meanwhile, responding to a question about Afghan peace process, Chaudhri said Pakistan desires that the developments made so far toward durable peace in Afghanistan should be preserved and built upon.

He said all the stakeholders in Afghanistan should seize the opportunity of reaching a long-lasting peace.

Moreover, the spokesperson said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit Sri Lanka later this month. He said the two sides are currently working on the elements of the program keeping in view the Covid-19 health related protocols.