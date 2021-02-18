ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
ASC 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
AVN 99.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
DGKC 134.58 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-2.47%)
EPCL 48.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
FFBL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
HASCOL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
HUBC 85.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.16%)
MLCF 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
PAEL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIBTL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 91.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.98%)
PRL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.19%)
PTC 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -71.23 (-1.42%)
BR30 25,535 Decreased By ▼ -208.78 (-0.81%)
KSE100 46,143 Decreased By ▼ -625.4 (-1.34%)
KSE30 19,216 Decreased By ▼ -344.28 (-1.76%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

BOG decides to form committee for NBF modernization: Shafaqat Mehmood

  • The meeting asked NBF to publish a single National Curriculum book.
APP 18 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage, Shafaqat Mehmood on Thursday directed to form a committee for modernization of National Book Foundation (NBF).

Chairing meeting of NBF board of governor, he said the committee would decide the strategy for moderiniation of the foundation under the under the convenor ship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Andalib Abbas.

Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministry of Education Wajiha Ikram will be nominated as member of the commete while MNA Ali Khan Jadoon ,MNA Amjad Ali Khan MNA, wrtier and renowned literary figure Fateh Mohammad Malik, General (retd) Mohammad Tahir and Joint Secretary from the Ministry of Education Syed Zulfiqar Gilani will also be the members of committee.

The meeting asked NBF to publish a single National Curriculum book.

Managing Director ,NBF Qaiser Alam informed the committe about the issues of the National Book Foundation including General Books, Textbooks NBF City of Books and Braille Books.

The meeting was attended by Wajiha Ikram, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, Ms. Farah Hamid Khan, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, Ms. Andalib Abbas, Member National Assembly, Mr. Ali Khan Jadoon, Member National Assembly. , Mr. Amjad Ali Khan Member National Assembly, Mr. Fateh Mohammad Malik Educationist, Dr. Mohammad Yousuf Kushk Chairman Academy of Literature Pakistan, General Retired Mohammad Tahir Educationist, Syed Zulfiqar Gilani (HEC), Ms. Qaisara Alvi Educationist, Dr. Fauzia Khan Chief Adviser Curriculum Academic and Training, Mr. Saeed-ur-Rehman Member (E&P) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Text Book Board Peshawar, Mr. Samiullah Khan Additional Secretary (Quetta) and Raja Khurshid Khan Chairman Text Book Board Azad Jammu and Kashmir Muzaffarabad.

Shafaqat Mehmood

BOG decides to form committee for NBF modernization: Shafaqat Mehmood

Ali Sadpara, other missing K2 climbers declared dead

Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target

FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled

UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden

Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash

Trump rages, Biden yawns

IMF seeks new circular debt plan

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters