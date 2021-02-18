ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
Edible oil production increases 1.39 percent in first half of FY 2020-21

  • During the period from July December 2020-21, about 217,441 tons of cooking oil manufactured as compared the manufacturing of 214,989 tons of same period of last year.
APP 18 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Domestic production of cooking oil during first half of current financial year increased by 1.39 percent as compared the production of corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July December 2020-21, about 217,441 tons of cooking oil manufactured as compared the manufacturing of 214,989 tons of same period of last year, according the provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for December 2020 released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The Quantum Indices of LSMI have been compiled with base year 2005-06 on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies.

On month on month basis, domestic manufacturing of cooking oil was recorded at 39,137 tons in December, 2020 as compared the production of 39,971 tons of the corresponding month of last year.

Meanwhile, 706,506 tons of vegetable ghee were also manufactured during the period under in order to tackle with the domestic requirements as compared the production of 729,906 metric tons of sam period of last year.

Local output of vegetable ghee witnessed about 3.12 percent reduction as compared the production of same period of last year.

About 122, 832 tons of vegetable ghee produced in month of December,2020 as compared the of 125,842 tons of same period of last year.

It is worth mentioning here that the overall output of LSMI increased by 8.16 percent for July-December 2020-21 as compared the corresponding period of last year.

On month on month basis, the LSMI output increased by 11.40 percent in December, 2020 compared to same month of last year and it grew by 13.51 percent when it compared with month of November 2020.

