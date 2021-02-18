Maulana Fazlur Rehman grieved over Mushahidullah’s demise

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of senior politician PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan.

In his condolence message, the Maulana, who is also JUI-F (Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazl) chief sympathised with the bereaved family of senior leader of PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) and prayed the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to family of Mushahidullah to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

He said the late was a good friend, fearless politician and dynamic leader and his political struggle for restoration of democracy would be remembered.