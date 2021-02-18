Pakistan
Maulana Fazlur Rehman grieved over Mushahidullah’s demise
- He said the late was a good friend, fearless politician and dynamic leader and his political struggle for restoration of democracy would be remembered.
18 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of senior politician PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan.
In his condolence message, the Maulana, who is also JUI-F (Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazl) chief sympathised with the bereaved family of senior leader of PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) and prayed the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to family of Mushahidullah to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.
He said the late was a good friend, fearless politician and dynamic leader and his political struggle for restoration of democracy would be remembered.
Despite COVID-19, Pakistan economy moving in the right direction, says PM
Maulana Fazlur Rehman grieved over Mushahidullah’s demise
Ali Sadpara, other missing K2 climbers declared dead
Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target
FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation
PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled
UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity
Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden
Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash
Trump rages, Biden yawns
IMF seeks new circular debt plan
PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs
Read more stories
Comments