ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
ASC 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
AVN 99.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
DGKC 134.58 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-2.47%)
EPCL 48.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
FFBL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
HASCOL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
HUBC 85.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.16%)
MLCF 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
PAEL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIBTL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 91.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.98%)
PRL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.19%)
PTC 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -71.23 (-1.42%)
BR30 25,535 Decreased By ▼ -208.78 (-0.81%)
KSE100 46,143 Decreased By ▼ -625.4 (-1.34%)
KSE30 19,216 Decreased By ▼ -344.28 (-1.76%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar hits highest in nearly four year; cocoa mixed

  • March raw sugar rose 0.8% to 17.10 cents per lb.
  • May New York cocoa rose 0.5% to $2,386 a tonne, having hit its lowest since mid-November on Wednesday.
  • May arabica coffee rose 0.5% to $1.2800 per lb as the market continues to recover from Friday's one-month low.
Reuters 18 Feb 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE hit their highest in nearly four years on Thursday, buoyed by nearby supply tightness, while New York cocoa recovered after slumping to its lowest since mid-November.

SUGAR

March raw sugar rose 0.8% to 17.10 cents per lb at 1141 GMT, having touched a contract-high of 17.21 cents, the highest price for the sweetener since March 2017.

Dealers said physical tightness should continue to support sugar in the short term, with traders done selling the front-month contract and end users still busy buying.

Commodities group Czarnikow expects global sugar consumption to return to 2019 levels this year as the global economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Tightness in sugar is being driven by a reduction in Indian production forecasts and poor output in Russia, Thailand and the European Union.

May white sugar rose 0.8% to $465.80 a tonne.

COCOA

May New York cocoa rose 0.5% to $2,386 a tonne, having hit its lowest since mid-November on Wednesday.

May London cocoa dipped 0.1% to 1,750 pounds a tonne.

Dealers said cocoa is likely to remain rangebound for now, with economic recovery hopes offset by excess supplies.

Fitch Solutions said cocoa prices have largely weathered the coronavirus-related decline in consumption and are likely to remain in a range of 1,700-1,900 pounds a tonne over the coming weeks.

The global cocoa market will record a surplus of about 100,000 tonnes in the current 2020/21 season, the International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO) said.

COFFEE

May arabica coffee rose 0.5% to $1.2800 per lb as the market continues to recover from Friday's one-month low.

Rising hopes of an economic recovery and limited selling from top producer Brazil are putting a floor under prices.

May robusta coffee settled up $9, or 0.7%, at $1,372 a tonne.

The coffee market in top robusta producer Vietnam was tepid on its first trading days after the Lunar New Year break, with no export deals, while Indonesian exporters offered no new contracts owing to depleted supplies, traders said.

coffee prices Raw sugar futures Sugar group

Raw sugar hits highest in nearly four year; cocoa mixed

Ali Sadpara, other missing K2 climbers declared dead

Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target

FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled

UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden

Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash

Trump rages, Biden yawns

IMF seeks new circular debt plan

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters